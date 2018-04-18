BJP hits out at Congress for ‘defaming Hindus’

The BJP said that the meeting between Mr Gandhi and the then US ambassador took place months after the Mumbai terror blasts of 26/11.

New Delhi: Renewing its attack on the Congress leadership for coining the term “saffron terror” and “defaming Hindus globally”, the BJP on Tuesday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the nation for defaming the Hindu religion.

The ruling party’s rene-wed attack on the Congr-ess comes a day after a special anti-terror court acquitted right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case in Hyderabad.

Citing a telegram sourced from Wikileaks quoting a conversation during the former Congress-led UPA government between then United States ambassador and Mr Gandhi to back its demand, the BJP said the transcript of the conversation clearly shows that for Mr Gandhi saffron terror was a bigger threat than the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. The BJP said that the meeting between Mr Gandhi and the then US ambassador took place months after the Mumbai terror blasts of 26/11.

“If the Congress considers India to be its own, then Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the whole country for defaming the great Hindu religion by trying to prove that there was something called ‘saffron terror’,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

He added that the transcript shows the mindset of Mr Gandhi towards Hindus who have been always taken for granted by the Congress.

After the verdict, the BJP had on Monday said that people would teach the Congress a lesson in the Karnataka Assembly polls as they had in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it was reduced to 44 seats.

The BJP had claimed that the Congress targeted and defamed Hindus and the country for merely some votes for its appeasement politics but its conspiracy has been exposed.