Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee to talk anti-BJP front?

Bhubaneswar: Amid the reports that regional parties, especially non-BJP players, are closing ranks to build a strong national alternative political force to counter the rise of the BJP across the country, Trinamul Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is coming to Odisha on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

Ms Banerjee, who has been accorded state guest status by the ruling BJD, will hold discussions with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Although no information was provided by the BJD about the subjects to be taken up for discussions, sources said both leaders, who are at present considered the BJP’s sworn enemies, would deliberate on how to check a saffron surge in the east.

According to reports, Ms Banerjee is also expected to visit her ailing party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay who has been admitted to a private hospital here following his arrest by the CBI in the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal chief minister will address a public meeting in Bhubaneswar to counter the BJP’s poll strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speculation is rife that Ms Banerjee, in her address to the rally, would train her guns against the BJP and its government at the Centre.

TMC convenor Arya Kumar Gyanendra said after arriving here on Tuesday evening, Ms Banerjee will make a night stay in Puri and pay obeisance to the Holy Trinity the next morning.

On April 10, both chief ministers had met at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

The proposed meeting of the two non-BJP and neighbouring chief ministers assume significance as the ruling parties in Odisha and West Bengal have been entangled in the chit fund scam, which is being investigated by CBI.

The two CMs may also draw up a specific strategy to counter the saffron surge in their respective states. Though TMC has already set up its unit in Bhubaneswar its presence has not turned out to be impressive so far.