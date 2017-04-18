The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

India, Politics

Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee to talk anti-BJP front?

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2017, 1:17 am IST

Mamata will address a public meeting in Bhubaneswar to counter the BJP’s poll strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Amid the reports that regional parties, especially non-BJP players, are closing ranks to build a strong national alternative political force to counter the rise of the BJP across the country, Trinamul Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is coming to Odisha on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

Ms Banerjee, who has been accorded state guest status by the ruling BJD,  will hold discussions with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Although no information was provided by the BJD about the subjects to be taken up for discussions, sources said both leaders, who are at present considered the BJP’s sworn enemies, would deliberate on how to check a saffron surge in the east.

According to reports, Ms Banerjee is also expected to visit her ailing party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay who has been admitted to a private hospital here following his arrest by the CBI in the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal chief minister will address a public meeting in Bhubaneswar to counter the BJP’s poll strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speculation is rife that Ms Banerjee, in her address to the rally, would train her guns against the BJP and its government at the Centre.

TMC convenor Arya Kumar Gyanendra said after arriving here on Tuesday evening, Ms Banerjee will make a night stay in Puri and pay obeisance to the Holy Trinity the next morning.

On April 10, both chief ministers had met at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

The proposed meeting of the two non-BJP and neighbouring chief ministers assume significance as the ruling parties in Odisha and West Bengal have been entangled in the chit fund scam, which is being investigated by CBI.

The two CMs may also draw up a specific strategy to counter the saffron surge in their respective states. Though TMC has already set up its unit in Bhubaneswar its presence has not turned out to be impressive so far.

Tags: mamata banerjee, naveen patnaik, rose valley chit fund scam, sudip bandopadhyay
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Dhanush announces Rajinikanth's upcoming film to roll from mid-May

2

Philippine President Duterte wins TIME 100 Reader Poll

3

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

4

Bailable warrant issued against Sanjay Dutt by filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, gets cancelled

5

Good news for Shah Rukh's fans, the star has a surprise in store, will reveal it by this month end

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham