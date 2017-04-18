The Asian Age | News

Congress slams Yogi Adityanath’s article for disrespecting women

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2017, 2:36 am IST

The article says that women are like energy, and that if they are not channelised properly, it can have disastrous results.

 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the day Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tried to highlight the plight of Muslim women under the triple talaq system, the Congress released portions of an  article on his website which apparently claimed that women “have to be protected and not allowed to be free, and their energy should be channelised”.

The Congress’ communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister immediately take down the article from his website and apologise.

The Congress also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah should pass a resolution to condemn Mr Adityanath for such an article. According to the Congress, the nine-page article, which is the latest addition to the website yogiadityanath.in contain several references which are detrimental to women. The article says that women are like energy, and that if they are not channelised properly, it can have disastrous results.

Mr Surjewala said, “The BJP’s claims about women’s equality certainly do not tally with the actions of their leaders.” The Congress would like the PM to come clean on the issue, he said. He added that according to the UP chief minister’s article disrespects women by saying that they would become demons if they had the qualities of men. How will the BJP explain the positions of Goddesses Durga, Kali and Rani Lakshmibai, the Congress leader asked.

The Congress leader took a dig at the Prime Minister also by saying, “ the Prime Minister was talking about women development and his Ministers are belittling women. I would like to ask whether independent women are destructive?”

Tags: yogi adityanath, triple talaq, randeep singh surjewala
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

