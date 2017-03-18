The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath as UP CM: BJP's gamble for gain?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 8:49 pm IST

Adityanath, Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are the three dominant faces of Hindus in UP.

BJP's Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP's Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Where from here for Uttar Pradesh, asked many after controversial leader and Hindutva’s stringent face Yogi Adityanath was made the chief minister of India’s largest state and its mainstage of national politics and movements – Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath was not projected as the chief ministerial face during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh as that department was taken care of solely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Perhaps, the BJP was aware that a plan like that would have polarised votes in the state to the party’s detriment.

Neither was there any buzz around Yogi Adiyanath’s elevation ever since the results were declared on March 13. Or even Friday night when the names of Union minister of state Manj Sinha, Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma, state BJP chief Keshav Maurya and some others were doing the rounds.

Yogi Adiyanath was sprung on the ‘who is chief minister?’ narrative when news broke Saturday morning that he had flown to New Delhi to meet Narendra Modi and then returned to Lucknow hours before BJP MLAs met to choose the chief minister.

While BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu said the choice was democratic – a unanimous decision taken by the state’s MLAs – but it looks Adityanath was picked by the top office.

Political analysts said the choice of Yogi Adityanath points at the fact that the BJP is playing its Hindu agenda to the gallery and is not willing to take its eye off its core voters. Yogi Adityanath, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, is an upper caste Rajput.

It would also be pertinent to mention here that the BJP’s vote share in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has come down slightly to nearly 40 per cent from 2014’s 42.3 per cent.

However, the vote in Uttar Pradesh had risen above caste, creed and religious divisions on the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development mantra.

In an interview, Adityanath had said during the election campaign that ‘Hindu’ and ‘India’ were two faces of the same coin but that it was ‘definitely possible to be an Indian being a non-Hindu’.

He had also said there should be a way to ‘honour public sentiment and build the Ram Temple’.

The BJP has of course armed Adityanath with two deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma – and the trio make up for the three dominant faces of Hindus in the state. Adityanath is a Rajput, Maurya a scheduled caste and Sharma a Brahmin.

Adityanath, the saffron-robe-yielding face of a stringent form of Hindutva, will now have to take that development agenda forward. On the face of polarisation and obvious caste equations, one can only hope ‘development’ doesn’t get lost.

Or is it a message that development can be separated from the Hindu agenda and each exist in spite and despite the other?

Tags: yogi adityanath, up cm, hindutva, polarisation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

2

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

3

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

4

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

5

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham