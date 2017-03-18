The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara put on 102 runs for the second wicket before Murali Vijay got out. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India 193/2 at lunch as Vijay gets out
 
India, Politics

‘Will never accept to be Rahul’s adviser’: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 11:38 am IST

When asked if BJP had no reason to worry until Congress was led by Rahul, Shah said they don’t depend on their rivals’ weakness.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: File/PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Friday said he will "never accept" the job of advising the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

"I will never accept this job," Shah said, when asked what would he do if he were asked to advise Rahul Gandhi after the Congress' poor show in the recent elections.

Shah was speaking at an interactive session at the India Today Conclave here tonight via video link.

Asked if he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no reason to worry as long as the Congress was led by Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “We don't depend on our rivals' weakness."

To a question about his "earlier stint as a stock broker", Shah said, "I earned enough money then. ("Paisa toh maine theek thak kamaya tha").

On his relationship with Modi, Shah said, "My relationship with him is the same as it should be between a PM and (ruling) party president."

On the BJP and its bickering ally Shiv Sena contesting the recent civic polls separately, Shah said, "It was a friendly match. It has ended. Our alliance has been there for a long time and will continue."

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

2

Tensions show as Donald Trump, Angela Merkel meet for first time

3

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Openers lead India's solid reply to Australia's 451 in Ranchi

4

'BJP has won, leave the village', posters tell Muslims in Bareilly

5

AIB's latest video is a hilarious take on the workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham