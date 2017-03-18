The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Trivendra Singh Rawat chosen new Uttarakhand CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 1:01 am IST

Mr Rawat promised to work towards PM Narendra Modi’s goal of eliminating corruption and poverty.

BJP legislature party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat meeting Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul to stake claim for forming the government in the State. (Photo: PTI)
  BJP legislature party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat meeting Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul to stake claim for forming the government in the State. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former RSS pracharak Trivendra Singh Rawat will be the next chief minister of Uttarakhand where the saffron party won 57 of the total 70 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The BJP’s state legislature party unanimously elected Mr Rawat as its leader on Friday, and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders are expected to attend the oath.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the BJP’s central observer for the legislature party’s meeting, said in Dehradun that Mr Rawat’s name was proposed by senior leaders and MLAs — Prakash Pant and Satpal Maharaj — and was seconded by a host of other legislators.

Satpal Mahraj, also a former Union minister, was among the contenders for the top job. He is likely to be appointed as the Assembly Speaker.

After the legislature party meeting, the MLAs left for the Raj Bhavan where they submitted the resolution on Mr Rawat’s unanimous election to governor K.K. Paul.

A graduate in journalism from the Garhwal University, Mr Rawat will be sworn in as the eighth chief minister of the hill state at the Parade Ground. He was appointed as the party’s Jharkahnd in-charge in 2014, and had assisted Mr Shah in UP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has considerable administrative experience as he was minister in the BJP governments led by B.C. Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

He had joined the RSS aged 19, and six years later he was appointed pracharak for Dehradun city. He contested his first election in 2002 from Doiwala.

BJP state in-charge Shyam Jaju described Mr Rawat as the most suitable choice for the new responsibility since he was a leader “who had both organisational and ministerial experience.”

“He is perfectly equipped to give the state the kind of leadership it needs,” Mr Jaju said.

Mr Rawat promised to work towards PM Narendra Modi’s goal of eliminating corruption and poverty.

“Providing people of the state with a corruption-free government and bringing about a major change in the lives of the poorest of the poor as targeted by the PM will be our priority,” he said.

Tags: trivendra singh rawat, uttarakhand elections, narendra modi, kk paul
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Openers lead India's solid reply to Australia's 451 in Ranchi

2

'BJP has won, leave the village', posters tell Muslims in Bareilly

3

AIB's latest video is a hilarious take on the workplace

4

Patrizia Panico is 1st woman coach of Italian men's team

5

Political parties spent over Rs 5,500 cr on UP poll campaign alone: study

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham