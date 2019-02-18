UP MLA breaks down in Assembly, threatens to commit suicide if stolen money not found

The MLA said that the money was stolen from a hotel in Azamgarh and no FIR has been registered yet.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed an unusual situation on Monday as a Samajwadi Party legislator broke into tears, saying that his Rs 10 lakh was stolen and if it was not recovered, he would "commit suicide".

Kalpnath Paswan, SP MLA from Mehnagar constituency in Azamgarh, said that no FIR has been registered in this connection.

"I am pleading with folded hands in the House. Where should I go, if I do not get justice from here? I will die...I am a very poor person...If my money is not recovered I will commit suicide," Mr Paswan said while raising the matter during Zero hours.

Replying to him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that he will seek a report and ensure justice.

"If he wants to register FIR, it will be registered," he said, adding when the MLA approached him, he had directed Home department and officers concerned to work out the case.