Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 07:53 PM IST

India, Politics

UP MLA breaks down in Assembly, threatens to commit suicide if stolen money not found

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 6:42 pm IST

The MLA said that the money was stolen from a hotel in Azamgarh and no FIR has been registered yet.

Samajwadi Party legislator broke into tears, saying that his Rs 10 lakh was stolen and if it was not recovered, he would
 Samajwadi Party legislator broke into tears, saying that his Rs 10 lakh was stolen and if it was not recovered, he would "commit suicide". (Representational image.)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed an unusual situation on Monday as a Samajwadi Party legislator broke into tears, saying that his Rs 10 lakh was stolen and if it was not recovered, he would "commit suicide".

Kalpnath Paswan, SP MLA from Mehnagar constituency in Azamgarh, said that no FIR has been registered in this connection.

"I am pleading with folded hands in the House. Where should I go, if I do not get justice from here? I will die...I am a very poor person...If my money is not recovered I will commit suicide," Mr Paswan said while raising the matter during Zero hours.

The MLA said that the money was stolen from a hotel in Azamgarh and no FIR has been registered yet.

Replying to him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that he will seek a report and ensure justice.

"If he wants to register FIR, it will be registered," he said, adding when the MLA approached him, he had directed Home department and officers concerned to work out the case.

Tags: money, fir, up assembly, bjp, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

3 JeM terrorists, Army major among 9 killed in J&K's Pulwama attack

On media reports that some Congress leaders are planning to join the BJP, Yeddyurappa said he has no knowledge about it, but would wait for any such developments. (Photo: File)

Modi wave hasn't waned, BJP hopes to win more seats in LS polls: Yeddyurappa

The bench had in January banned 'flash hartals', making it mandatory for any organisation to issue a notice of at least seven days while calling for hartals. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala HC initiates contempt proceedings against Youth Cong leaders for flash hartal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killings and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. (Photo:Twitter)

Kerala: 2 taken in custody for killing Youth Congress workers

MOST POPULAR

1

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

2

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

3

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

4

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

5

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham