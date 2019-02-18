Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Shiv Sena, BJP to announce pre-poll alliance, says Sanjay Raut

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 2:25 pm IST

Shiv Sena could be firmed up only if BJP was ready to announce the seat-sharing formula for both general and Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena, an ally party of the ruling BJP at the Centre as well as in the state, has been bitter with BJP lately. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP President Amit Shah will announce on Monday a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Talking to ANI, Raut said that the two leaders will address a joint press conference in Mumbai later on Monday during which the announcement will be made.

Sources from both the parties, however, refused to disclose the seat-sharing formula for the general elections.

Shiv Sena has been firm that the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls could be firmed up only if BJP was ready to announce the seat-sharing formula for both the general and Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

During the party's national executive meet in January last year, Shiv Sena had resolved to fight the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on its own.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested as alliance partners and won 41 seats out of a total of 48 at stake in Maharashtra. BJP had won 22 seats, while Shiv Sena 19. However, they contested the subsequent Assembly polls separately.

Tags: lok sabha polls, maharashtra, alliance, bjp, seat-sharing
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

SC will pronounce on Tuesday the verdict on a petition challenging Nageshwar Rao's appointment. (Photo: File)

CBI vs CBI: SC to announce verdict on petition challenging Nageshwar Rao's appointment on Tuesday

Harish Salve who is representing India and Jadhav said it is an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing LIVE: Salve says 'confession' appears to be coaxed

He said Singh was perhaps referring to the leaked draft survey conducted by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). (File Photo)

BJP MP says Manmohan's jobless growth charge is factually wrong

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking quashing of the February 1 interim Budget. (Photo: File)

Interim Budget 2019: SC dismisses PIL, says no constitutional provision

MOST POPULAR

1

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

2

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

3

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

4

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

5

KJ Alphons gets troll for posting selfie with soldier's coffin, later clarifies

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham