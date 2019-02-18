'Are you not ashamed of copying from small boy?': Kamal Haasan's dig at Stalin

Haasan said he cannot wear a torn shirt, and even if his shirt gets torn in the assembly, he would wear another shirt.

Haasan referred to Stalin who came out of Tamil Nadu Assembly in torn shirt on Sunday when the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami sought vote of confidence. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday took dig at DMK president MK Stalin and Rajinikanth, reported IANS.

Speaking at the Rotaract Annual District Conference, Kamal Haasan said Gram Sabha has been there for decades and only after he started holding such meetings in Tamil Nadu, others started copying it.

He was referring to DMK’s Stalin and others holding such meetings.

"Are you not ashamed of copying from a small boy?" he said.

Continuing his attack, Haasan said he cannot wear a torn shirt, and even if his shirt gets torn in the assembly, he would wear another shirt.

