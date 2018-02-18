The Asian Age | News

Odisha CM rules out alliance with Cong and BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 7:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 7:07 am IST

Patnaik rubbished the speculations regarding chances of political alliance of the ruling BJD with the BJP or Congress.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has put to rest all speculations in political circles that had emerged after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Narasingha Mishra during his New Delhi visit.

Mr Patnaik, who returned Odisha on Friday evening after attending a function of Hockey India in New Delhi for the promotion of Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held here from November 28 to December 16 this year, rubbished the speculations regarding chances of political alliance of the ruling BJD with the BJP or Congress.

“During my visit to New Delhi, I met the Prime Minister and presented a copy of the book ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’,” the CM said speaking to reporters.

Mr Patnaik said, “He (Narasingha Mishra) just dropped in five minutes before the hockey function to find out the details. BJD is concentrating on its good work for Odisha. We remain equidistant from BJP and Congress.”

