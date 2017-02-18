The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  DMK MLAs are seen manhandling the speaker and damaging the microphone. (Photo: Twitter | ANI) Live: DMK supporters evicted from TN Assembly; House adjourned again till 3 pm
 
India, Politics

TN assembly adjourned after violence; police, ambulance brought in

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 1:24 pm IST

Opposition leader MK Stalin questioned the haste in which the ballot was being done, emphasising upon the importance of democratic means.

An injured official being taken to hospital following massive ruckus in the TN Assembly. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 An injured official being taken to hospital following massive ruckus in the TN Assembly. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly has been adjourned till 1 pm after a huge uproar over the secret ballot in the special session on Saturday.

With the assembly facing its first floor test in 30 years, there has been a debate over the ballot with the DMK not concurring with the confidence vote and the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League demanding to go for the needful.

Opposition leader DMK’s MK Stalin questioned the haste in which the ballot was being done. He also emphasised upon the importance of democratic means in the state.

"Democracy will be fullfilled, only when secret ballot voting is done. Floor test should be done on another day. Why the hurry when the Governor has given 15 days time?" Stalin said.

Stalin also accused the officials of meting out 'prisoner-like' treatment to the dignitaries.

"MLAs are being brought to the Secretariat like prisoners," he said.

The DMK is said to have gheraoed Dhanapal, demanding secret ballot. DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam sat on the Speaker's chair in protest.

Outside the assembly, the DMK MLAs shouted slogans in support of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, even as the MLAs, who back the newly appointed Chief Minister E Palanisamy, raised slogans against the party.

Despite elaborate security arrangements and Speaker P Dhanapal assuring to provide adequate security to the MLAs, several mediapersons indulged in arguments with the Police outside the TN Assembly, after which the audio speaker kept in Tamil Nadu assembly press room, allocated for accredited reporters and cameramen, was disconnected.

Earlier, AIADMK Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan, who belongs to the Panneerselvam camp, appointed S Semmalai as chief whip in the assembly.

Ahead of the crucial 'floor test', Panneerselvam appealed to AIADMK MLAs to vote against Palanisamy. "MLAs should be given time to hear the views of their constituency people. Time should be given till then," he said, during the Assembly Session.

From the frenzy over Panneerselvam's rebellion at late J Jayalalithaa's memorial to the secret ballot of confidence today at the State Assembly, the political stalemate in the state looks far from getting resolved as the confusion over the occupant of the chair of power continues.

The party leadership appointed Palanisamy as the new legislative leader, when, following the Supreme Court order, party General Secretary VK Sasikala stood disqualified to take over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. But, soon after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Palanisamy lost a few MLAs, who went ahead and declared support to Panneerselvam, who now heads the rebel AIADMK.

Tags: edappadi k palanisamy, o panneerselvam, floor test
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

2

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

3

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

4

Columbia University accidentally sends acceptance notices to 277 prospective students

5

Adolf Hitler's wartime phone up for auction

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham