Saturday, Feb 18, 2017

India, Politics

Mayawati, Akhilesh couldn’t develop UP: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2017
Shah also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for painting a “false picture” regarding its clean image.

BJP President Amit Shah at an election campaign in Pratapgarh. (Photo: PTI)
Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Terming both the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) as “corrupt”, BJP chief Amit Shah alleged on Friday that neither the “buaa (aunt)” nor the “bhatija (nephew)” could bring development to Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a series of election rallies in Itwa and Khesraha Assembly constituencies in the district, he claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could usher development into the state.

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav and Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Shah said, “There is a very close resemblance between the two shahzadas (princes). One is posing problems for his mother, while the other is giving tough times to his father.”

He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for painting a “false picture” regarding its clean image, and alleged the state occupied top spot in the country for murders and crimes against women.

Hitting out at BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief alleged, “Neither the ‘buaa’ (aunt) nor the ‘bhatija’ (nephew) could bring development to Uttar Pradesh.”

Exuding confidence that the BJP would form a government in the state, he said the party would waive the loans of small and marginal farmers and present its “performance report and account of each and every penny spent in 2022”.

“The Centre has sent more than `1 lakh crore to the state government. But, it seems that the funds have got stuck with the uncle (Shivpal) and nephew (Akhilesh),” Mr Shah alleged.

Addressing a rally in Santkabirnagar, he said all slaughter houses in the state would be closed when “the BJP comes to power”.

Meanwhile, at an election rally in Domariyaganj Assembly constituency last night, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma accused the SP and the BSP of being “neck deep in corruption”. He also claimed the “high turnout of voters” in the first two phases of the UP Assembly elections “indicated that the BJP would form government” in the state. 

