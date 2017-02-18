The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: File) Live: Palanisamy approaches floor test; AIADMK MLA leave from resort
 
India, Politics

Live: Palanisamy approaches floor test; AIADMK MLA leave from resort

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 9:26 am IST

Barring any last-minute hitches, the new AIADMK government is expected to sail through.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Assembly is all set for a floor test on Saturday, two days after Edappadi K Palanisamy was sworn in as the state’s 13th Chief Minister.

AIADMK whip R. Rajendran issued a direction to all the 133 members barring Speaker P. Dhanapal to be present in the Assembly and support the motion. He held a meeting at Koovathur with party legislators present at the resort and gave instructions to support the trust vote The members not present at Koovathur resort had also been directed to vote for the motion. Minister O.S. Manian warned that those who disobeyed the whip would be disqualified after due process.

Here are the live updates:

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy reaches Secretariat for floor test.
  • AIADMK MLAs leave Goldern Bay resort, head towards state Assembly. MLAs will stop at Jayalalithaa memorial on way to Assembly.
  • AIADMK MLA from Coimbatore, Arun Kumar, leaves Palanisamy camp, says his decision in sync with public opinion.

Opposition DMK working president M.K. Stalin said his party legislators would vote against the Palaniswami government, while the Congress said the party would take a decision based on the “advice” of the party high command. The DMK has 89 MLAs, while the Congress has eight.

In the 234-member House, Mr Palanisami needs the support of 118 MLAs. Barring any last-minute hitches, the new AIADMK government is expected to sail through. He has said 124 of the 134 party MLAs back him.

O Panneerselvam's team has claimed 11 MLA support.

AIADMK MLA Nataraj will abstain from voting.

A confidence motion will be moved by Palanisamy, who took over two days after his party chief V.K. Sasikala was convicted of corruption, ending her bid to become the state’s CM.

