The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Edappadi' K Palaniswami. (Photo: PTI) TN floor test: With 122 MLAs on his side, Palanisamy wins vote of confidence
 
India, Politics

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

THE ASIAN AGE. | MEHUL R THAKKAR
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 7:33 pm IST

However, the CM tweeted that the rally was cancelled due to miscommunication of time of the public meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Saturday left red-faced due to low turnout of people at a rally organised in Pune for the upcoming zilla parishad and municipal corporation elections.

Fadnavis had to leave the venue without delivering his campaign speech as very few people had come to attend the rally. Almost all the chairs lined up at the venue for public were empty.

However, the Chief Minister later tweeted, saying, “I have cancelled my public meeting at Pune due to miscommunication of time of rally. I regret for the same. Heading towards Pimpri Chinchwad”.

a

He later addressed a rally in Pimpri-chinchwad, which will go to polls in less than a week’s time.

Sanjay Kakade, Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, also said, “The turnout at the rally was low because of miscommunication of the timings of the event. There was contention regarding the timing of the rally – at 2 pm or 4 pm, which led to confusion in informing the public about the event”.

Ashok Chavan, state Congress president, said, “The empty chairs at the CM's Pune rally was the reply from the people against the BJP government. I did four meetings in Pune but every rally had at least 3000-4000 people. I went to Pune urban, rural, Chakan and Pimpri-chinchwad and received a good response. Even businessmen and traders delegation met me in Pune expressing unhappiness about BJP.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled the BJP with some of them tweeting that even the Chief Minister was not successful in bringing the people of Pune out of their homes for an election rally.

Tags: bmc polls, devendra fadnavis, pune rally
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

2

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

3

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

4

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

5

Columbia University accidentally sends acceptance notices to 277 prospective students

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham