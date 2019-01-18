The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 18, 2019 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

India, Politics

'Won’t join any political party, want to be voice of people': Actor Prakash Raj

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 6:39 pm IST

Raj said he had decided to contest the election as an Independent from the Bengaluru-Central constituency.

Coming down on BJP over alleged attempt to topple Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, Prakash Raj said, 'The BJP is a bunch of shameless people.' (Photo: File | ANI)
 Coming down on BJP over alleged attempt to topple Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, Prakash Raj said, 'The BJP is a bunch of shameless people.' (Photo: File | ANI)

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced his decision to contest the coming Lok Sabha election, said on Friday he would never join any political party, alleging the parties were not honest.

Raj said he had decided to contest the election as an Independent from the Bengaluru-Central constituency as "I cannot stay in any party for more than three months." "I want to be the voice of the people," he said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

The critically-acclaimed actor, who has been active politically ever since the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, had announced his foray into politics on September 5, 2017.

Asked whether the anger with which he has taken a plunge into politics would help him, he said, "There should be anger against dishonest people."

Known for his anti-BJP stand, Raj distanced himself from the present turmoil in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka over alleged attempts to dislodge it by the saffron party. "At the time of (May assembly) elections I knew whom I am opposed to but I did not support anyone. I have no connection with their squabbling," Raj said.

Coming down on the BJP with regard to its alleged attempt to topple the coalition government, Raj said, "The BJP is a bunch of shameless people."

"They call themselves 'gau bhakts' (worshippers of cow) but on an important festival of worshipping cow (Makar Sankranti), they camped in a resort in Delhi instead of being at home," he said.

The BJP MLAs were camping at a luxury hotel in Gurugram, a move the party has defended saying it was to protect their lawmakers from poaching attempts by the ruling coalition in the state, Raj said.

Asked to comment on the Congress' view that his contesting election from the Bengaluru-Central constituency would weaken the secular forces, the actor said, "I welcome secular parties supporting me but if the Congress says that my contesting election as Independent will take away secular votes then let them support me."

To a question, Raj said he was not averse to joining the "Mahagathbandhan", the grand alliance of anti-BJP parties against "communal" forces.

He said he decided to contest the election from Bengaluru-Central because he grew up in the area where the electorate was secular in nature. The Lok Sabha seat is presently held by the BJP's P C Mohan.

Raj earlier claimed that Bollywood filmmakers stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government. Raj is the latest celebrity to join politics from the South after Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Tags: prakash raj, 2019 lok sabha election
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

2

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

3

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

4

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

5

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham