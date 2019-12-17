Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

India, Politics

'Non-Muslim refugees will live with honour,' assures Shah amid CAB protest

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 5:27 pm IST

Shah also challenged the people, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.

Notwithstanding opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted the Modi government will ensure that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Notwithstanding opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted the Modi government will ensure that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

Shah also challenged the people, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.

"Come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour," he said at an event here.

Tags: citizenship bill, amit shah, oppositions, protest, non-muslims, indian government, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

