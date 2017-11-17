The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 05:34 AM IST

India, Politics

JD-U to contest 12 seats in Gujarat, no tie-up with BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 4:54 am IST

JD(U), which will contest at least from 12 constituencies will focus in the tribal belt of the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Despite going with the NDA in Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has not entered into any seat-sharing agreement with the BJP in Gujarat, and will field candidates in at least 12 constituencies in the tribal belt of the state, which is a stronghold of their rebel leader Chotubhai Vasava. Mr Vasava has joined ranks with rebel leader Sharad Yadav and had voted in favour of Congress’s Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The JD(U) has been strong in the entire tribal belt of the state which stretches upto as far as Bhanswara in Rajasthan. The tribal belt, which includes areas like Bharuch and Chota Udaipur, was nurtured by socialist leader Mama Baleshwar Dayal, who is considered a legend in the area and is much revered even now.

With the Sharad Yadav faction unlikely to get the ‘Arrow’ symbol of the JD(U), the fielding of candidates by Nitish Kumar is likely to divide the tribal votes in the state.

It is interesting to note that Mr Kumar who exited the Grand Alliance in Gujarat and joined the NDA has not entered into any seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP and is fielding its own candidates in the state. Sources told this newspaper that senior leaders of both the parties have been talking to each other and the BJP has said that it has no problem if the JD(U) fields its candidates in as many number of seats.

“The Janata Dal has been fighting elections there on its own in this region of Gujarat even when it was a part of the NDA and George Fernandes was its convener. Hence this time also we will fight on our own,” a senior leader said.

The Nitish Kumar faction is also confident of retaining the arrow symbol, the case for which is being heard in the Election Commission now. In such a scenario, the Sharad Yadav team will have to field its candidates either as independents or on the Congress symbol.

Tags: nitish kumar, gujarat election, chotubhai vasava

MOST POPULAR

1

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

2

KFC introduces Christmas decoration replacing mistletoes with chicken wings

3

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

4

Killer robots: Leading AI scientist warns of an apocalypse

5

Apple to assist development of an anti-spam app after face-off with TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham