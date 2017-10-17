The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi again tweets a dig at PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 1:32 am IST

Rahul Gandhi has in the past few weeks taken several digs at the PM.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi again took to Twitter on Monday to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a morning tweet in Hindi, Mr Gandhi issued a “weather report” ahead of the PM’s Gujarat visit, saying: “Weather report: Ahead of elections, Gujarat will today have rain of rhetoric”, using the Hindi phrase “jumlon ki baarish”. He also tagged a report headlined “As Gujarat waits for poll date, state gets projects worth nearly Rs 12,500 crores”.

After the Election Commission announced the dates for the Himachal Assembly polls, the Congress alleged the government was pressuring the EC (not to announce the Gujarat poll dates), with the Congress’ communications chief claiming the PM would be announcing “jumlas on 16th October”.

Mr Gandhi has in the past few weeks taken several digs at the PM. On Sunday, reacting to US President Donald Trump’s tweet that the US had started to “develop a better relation with Pakistan”, Mr Gandhi took a jab at the PM, tweeting: “Modiji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

