On Rahul's 'pass Women's Reservation Bill' challenge, Centre offers ‘new deal’

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urged Congress to join hands to pass the instant Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala Bill.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday suggested Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the party and the BJP join hands to get the three bills, as well as the measure on providing constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward classes, passed in Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Seeking to corner Congress on the issue of women empowerment, the government on Tuesday urged the main opposition party to provide women with a "new deal" by joining hands to pass the bills on women's reservation, instant Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala in Parliament.

He was responding to a letter by Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the bill on granting 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Prasad wrote to Gandhi as his ministry deals with the issue of reservation in legislatures and personal laws. The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins tomorrow.

Gandhi had written to Modi asking him to ensure the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting July 18.

In his letter, Gandhi offered his party's unconditional support to the bill and said the time has come for a change, and for women to take their rightful place in state legislatures and Parliament.