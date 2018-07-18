The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 3rd ODI: Kohli top-scores with 71 as visitors post 256-8
 
India, Politics

On Rahul's 'pass Women's Reservation Bill' challenge, Centre offers ‘new deal’

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urged Congress to join hands to pass the instant Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala Bill.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday suggested Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the party and the BJP join hands to get the three bills, as well as the measure on providing constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward classes, passed in Parliament. (Photo: File)
 Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday suggested Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the party and the BJP join hands to get the three bills, as well as the measure on providing constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward classes, passed in Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Seeking to corner Congress on the issue of women empowerment, the government on Tuesday urged the main opposition party to provide women with a "new deal" by joining hands to pass the bills on women's reservation, instant Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala in Parliament.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday suggested Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the party and the BJP join hands to get the three bills, as well as the measure on providing constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward classes, passed in Parliament.

He was responding to a letter by Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the bill on granting 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. 

Also Read: Rise above party politics, pass Women's Reservation Bill: Rahul to PM

Prasad wrote to Gandhi as his ministry deals with the issue of reservation in legislatures and personal laws. The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins tomorrow. 

Gandhi had written to Modi asking him to ensure the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting July 18.

In his letter, Gandhi offered his party's unconditional support to the bill and said the time has come for a change, and for women to take their rightful place in state legislatures and Parliament. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, ravi shankar prasad, parliament monsoon session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

2

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

3

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

4

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

5

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham