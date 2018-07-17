The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018

India, Politics

Mayawati removes party leader who said Rahul can’t be PM as his ‘mother is foreigner’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

Jai Prakash Singh said, 'Rahul looks more like his mother than his father. And his mother is a foreigner, thus he can never be PM'.

RS Kushwaha, BSP state unit president said that during the oath-taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, leaders of opposition parties rallied behind Mayawati on the dais. This clearly states that Mayawati is playing an important role in the anti-Modi alliance.  (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today removed party national coordinator Jai Parkash Singh for saying that Congress president Rahul Gandhi cannot become prime minister because of ‘his mother’s foreign origin’.

Mayawati told news agency ANI, “I came to know about BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh’s speech in which he spoke against the ideology of BSP and also made personal remarks against the leadership of rival parties. As it is his personal opinion, he has been removed from his post with immediate effect.”

Addressing first workers’ conference to discuss strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BSP national co-ordinators Vir Singh and Jai Prakash Singh on Monday, said that it was ‘high time that Mayawati become the next prime minister of the country’ and she was the only one who could take on PM Modi.

“She is the only ‘dabang’ (fearless) leader who can stop the winning chariot of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the electoral battle,” said Jai Prakash Singh.

Rahul Gandhi, who is believed to be Congress’s PM face, Jai Prakash Singh said, “Rahul looks more like his mother than his father. And his mother is a foreigner, thus he can never be PM”.

He also said that BSP chief has more credentials than Rahul Gandhi to become next PM.

RS Kushwaha, BSP state unit president said that during the oath-taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, leaders of opposition parties rallied behind Mayawati on the dais. This clearly states that Mayawati is playing an important role in the anti-Modi alliance. 

Congress representatives refused to react to the comment.

