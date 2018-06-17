The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

India, Politics

PM didn’t give any assurance when we raised Delhi crisis: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 7:17 pm IST

'The prime minister did not say anything, but Rajnath Singh said that he would look into the matter. ' she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu address media in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu address media in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that the prime minister did not give any assurance when she, along with three other chief ministers, raised the political crisis in Delhi with him.

Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka's H D Kumaraswamy had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting and urged the Centre to resolve the issue.

"We have raised the issue with the prime minister as well as the home minister. We told them that the deadlock should be resolved for the sake of the people. The prime minister did not say anything, but Rajnath Singh said that he would look into the matter. We said what we had to, now they have to sort it out. It is their matter now," Banerjee said after the meeting.

The chief ministers belonging to the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) had expressed solidarity with their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, visiting his home on Saturday and seeking Modi's intervention on issues over which he has been on a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office.

Terming the deadlock as "political crisis", the opposition leaders had said that people should not suffer due to any political crisis brought about by any political party.

Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues have been staying put in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call a strike by the bureaucrats in the national capital.

Tags: aap protest in delhi, arvind kejriwal, delhi lieutenant governor, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham