The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

India, Politics

'Mahagathbandhan' can be revived if Nitish Kumar cuts ties with NDA: Congress

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 7:06 pm IST

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has recently said that the doors of the 'mahagathbandhan' had been closed for Kumar.

Gohil's remarks come amid conflicting statements being made by the BJP and JD(U) over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)
 Gohil's remarks come amid conflicting statements being made by the BJP and JD(U) over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) can be revived if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snaps ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress party's state in-charge and national spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil said on Sunday.

"If any such possibility emerges, then we will definitely discuss it with our allies," Gohil told PTI Bhasha when asked how the party would react if Kumar decides to return.

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) had forged the 'mahagathbandhan' in 2015 ahead of the Bihar assembly elections to halt the BJP's juggernaut.

Gohil's remarks come amid conflicting statements being made by the BJP and JD(U) over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These statements have fuelled speculation that all is not well between the friends-turned-foes-turned-friends.

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that the doors of the 'mahagathbandhan' had been closed for Kumar. The JD(U) ended its 17-year-old alliance with the NDA in 2013 when Narendra Modi was declared the prime ministerial candidate. He again joined hands with the NDA in 2017.

Gohil claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was perceived as anti-backward castes.

Speaking of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha, both NDA allies, Gohil said that parties with OBC and most backward castes (MBC) vote banks had no option but to snap ties with the BJP or go down with it.

Terming the anti-BJP alliance necessary for national welfare, he said that it would naturally be led by the Congress since it is the biggest opposition party. The people of India will defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Gohil said.

“We have a history of not being arrogant and we take our allies along,” he said.

"Nitish Kumar is with the fascist BJP. We do not know what compelled him to join hands with the party; they are incompatible," Gohil added.

Gohil asserted that the Congress president and Modi could not be compared as Gandhi was fighting for the truth. He also expressed confidence that there will be no differences between the mahagathbandhan allies over the seat distribution in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tags: mahagatbandhan, nitish kumar, shakti singh gohil
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham