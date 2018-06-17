'Mahagathbandhan' can be revived if Nitish Kumar cuts ties with NDA: Congress

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has recently said that the doors of the 'mahagathbandhan' had been closed for Kumar.

New Delhi: The 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) can be revived if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snaps ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress party's state in-charge and national spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil said on Sunday.

"If any such possibility emerges, then we will definitely discuss it with our allies," Gohil told PTI Bhasha when asked how the party would react if Kumar decides to return.

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) had forged the 'mahagathbandhan' in 2015 ahead of the Bihar assembly elections to halt the BJP's juggernaut.

Gohil's remarks come amid conflicting statements being made by the BJP and JD(U) over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These statements have fuelled speculation that all is not well between the friends-turned-foes-turned-friends.

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that the doors of the 'mahagathbandhan' had been closed for Kumar. The JD(U) ended its 17-year-old alliance with the NDA in 2013 when Narendra Modi was declared the prime ministerial candidate. He again joined hands with the NDA in 2017.

Gohil claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was perceived as anti-backward castes.

Speaking of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha, both NDA allies, Gohil said that parties with OBC and most backward castes (MBC) vote banks had no option but to snap ties with the BJP or go down with it.

Terming the anti-BJP alliance necessary for national welfare, he said that it would naturally be led by the Congress since it is the biggest opposition party. The people of India will defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Gohil said.

“We have a history of not being arrogant and we take our allies along,” he said.

"Nitish Kumar is with the fascist BJP. We do not know what compelled him to join hands with the party; they are incompatible," Gohil added.

Gohil asserted that the Congress president and Modi could not be compared as Gandhi was fighting for the truth. He also expressed confidence that there will be no differences between the mahagathbandhan allies over the seat distribution in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.