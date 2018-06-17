The Asian Age | News

Where were these CMs when Delhi chief secy was assaulted? questions BJP

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 11:03 am IST

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders 'are in Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. It doesn't suit them'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to Kejriwal's residence after the L-G 'denied' them permission to meet the AAP leader. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Criticising the decision of four non- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief ministers to extend support to their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who has been protesting at the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) office in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday questioned why they did not object to the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders "are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. It doesn't suit them".

"Where were they when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted at Kejriwal's residence in his presence? And what will happen if the chief secretaries of their states also come out in support of Prakash," Goel asked.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to Kejriwal's residence after the L-G "denied" them permission to meet the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader.

Kejriwal has been protesting at the Raj Niwas, demanding that the "strike" by bureaucrats in the city be called off. The bureaucrats in Delhi are not meeting Delhi ministers as part of their protest against an alleged assault on Prakash in February.

They are demanding an apology from Kejriwal for the incident.

Banerjee, Naidu, Vijayan and Kumaraswamy are in Delhi to attend a meeting of Niti Ayog on Sunday.

