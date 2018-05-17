The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 AM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka governor asks BJP to form govt, outrage in Opposition

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 2:38 am IST

The Congress legislature party too met but put off the process of choosing a CLP leader while extending support to the JD(S).

BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar and others address the media after meeting Mr Vala. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar and others address the media after meeting Mr Vala. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Ending the agonising wait for a new government that began soon after Tuesday’s counting of votes, Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to form the government and also to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly within 15 days.

The governor’s letter came after two days of intense lobbying for power amid allegations by the Congress that the BJP was resorting to bribery and horse-trading to muster the required numbers.

After the counting of votes on Tuesday, the BJP had secured 104 seats in the 224-member House while the Congress won 78 and the JD(S) 38 seats. Elections are yet to be held to two seats.

In a hurried bid to prevent the BJP from  grabbing power in the southern state, the Congress and JD(S) patched toge-ther a coalition which had a total strength of 117 MLAs, including an Independent. Coalition leaders, including the CM nominee and JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy, met the governor twice in the past two days and cited past precedents, including that of Goa, where the single largest party — Congress — was not invited to form the government.

The BJP too kept up the pressure on the governor, saying that the largest single party should be given the first chance to form the government. In the meantime, Mr Yeddyurappa was selected leader of the BJP legislature party and Mr Kumaras-wamy chosen as head of the JD(S) legislature party. The Congress legislature party too met but put off the process of choosing a CLP leader while extending support to the JD(S).

At the end of the day, a Raj Bhavan communiqué put an end to the intense speculation, saying Mr Yeddyurappa would form the new government. Briefing reporters, BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao said Mr Yeddyurappa would take oath at 9 am on Thursday at Raj Bhavan.

It remains to be seen how the veteran BJP leader will secure the required number — 113 — as both the Congress and the JD(S) have whisked away their MLAs to resorts in Bengaluru and elsewhere to prevent the saffron party from poaching on them. The BJP still needs the support of nine more MLAs to cross the halfway mark and it will be interesting to see if it will try to lure Congress and JD(S) MLAs or by some means make them abstain from the voting process when the motion of confidence is moved in the Assembly.

Mr Yeddyurappa who belongs to the dominant Lingayat community, had earlier served as CM from 2008 to 2011 and also as deputy CM in 2006-07 when the BJP and the JD(S) had formed a coalition and entered into a 20-20-month power-sharing arrangement. However, in 2007, the coalition fell apart after the then CM, Mr H.D. Kumaraswamy, refused to give up power to the BJP at the end of 20 months.

Tags: vajubhai vala, b s yeddyurappa, karnataka elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham