The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 02:37 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi slams government for its three years celebration

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 2:29 am IST

Congress young guns address media, highlight ‘failures’.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the third anniversary of the NDA government, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, in a series of tweets, asked the government what was the celebration all about after its three years in power.

“Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Government celebrating?” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

“3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate.”

Mr Gandhi has been attacking the government over the agrarian crisis prevailing in the country and also on the lack of job creation.

The Congress also launched its young guns to take on the government on its “failures”. Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala, Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindhia, Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, former Union minister R.P.N. Singh, Rajasthan Congr-ess chief Sachin Pilot and former Lok Sabha MP and actress Ramya addressed the media to highlight the failures of the government.

A power point presentation, titled “3 saal 30 Tikdum”, was shown highlighting the failures of the government.

It highlighted issues relating to the Pakistan and Kashmir policy, internal security, wom-en safety and rising cases of rapes, atrocities on dalits, high petrol and diesel prices, bes-ides generation of jobs.

It also attacked the government for renaming and rebranding schemes started by the UPA government as their own.

Tags: nda government, rahul gandhi, upa government

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

2

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

3

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

4

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

5

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham