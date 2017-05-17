Rahul Gandhi slams government for its three years celebration

Congress young guns address media, highlight ‘failures’.

New Delhi: On the third anniversary of the NDA government, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, in a series of tweets, asked the government what was the celebration all about after its three years in power.

“Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Government celebrating?” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

“3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate.”

Mr Gandhi has been attacking the government over the agrarian crisis prevailing in the country and also on the lack of job creation.

The Congress also launched its young guns to take on the government on its “failures”. Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala, Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindhia, Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, former Union minister R.P.N. Singh, Rajasthan Congr-ess chief Sachin Pilot and former Lok Sabha MP and actress Ramya addressed the media to highlight the failures of the government.

A power point presentation, titled “3 saal 30 Tikdum”, was shown highlighting the failures of the government.

It highlighted issues relating to the Pakistan and Kashmir policy, internal security, wom-en safety and rising cases of rapes, atrocities on dalits, high petrol and diesel prices, bes-ides generation of jobs.

It also attacked the government for renaming and rebranding schemes started by the UPA government as their own.