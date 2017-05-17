The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi on Prez race, unity bid

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : May 17, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 1:03 am IST

TMC chief is ready to back a consensus on re-election of Pranab as President; set to meet Sonia again after 10 days.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here Tuesday and discussed possible names for a consensus Opposition presidential candidate. She is learnt to have told the Congress president her party was fine with the re-election of President Pranab Mukherjee if there was a consensus on him.

The two leaders also discussed the need for Opposition unity amid the politics of “vendetta” being played out by the ruling party. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

“Some political vendetta is going on, discussed that in detail. Will meet again within the next 10 days to decide on the consensus candidate,” Ms Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

She said she had a detailed discussion with Mrs Gandhi on the presidential polls as well as the current political situation. “There is still time and we will meet again. But the government  should also take the initiative for a consensus candidate,” she said.

Congress sources told this newspaper that though Ms Banerjee had agreed to the name of former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as a possible Opposition candidate, she was also agreeable to a second term for Mr Mukherjee.

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had said on Monday that he was in favour of Mr Mukherjee being a consensus candidate for President, but added that it was up to the ruling party to take the first step in this regard. The Left parties had already proposed Mr Mukherjee’s name for re-election.

The Congress sources said they would have no problem with Mr Mukherjee as a consensus candidate, but it should not appear the party was trying to thrust the name on others, and thus it was waiting for all parties to come on board first.

The Trinamul chief’s meeting with Mrs Gandhi was one of several that the Congress president has had with other Opposition leaders to try and reach a consensus on the name of a joint Opposition candidate for President.

Mrs Gandhi has already met Nitish Kumar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and the CPI’s D. Raja among others.

Mrs Gandhi is also due to meet BSP supremo Mayawati soon and has spoken over the phone with the SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Taking forward Opposition camaraderie, Ms Banerjee on Tuesday also supported RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been at the receiving end of income-tax raids at his offices and residence since the morning. Lalu Yadav had tweeted: “BJP says they will jail me asap so our proposed 27th Aug Maha-Rally can’t take place. My name is Lalu and I pity such intimidators.”

Responding to this, Ms Banerjee said: “Lalu Ji we accepted your invitation to be there on Aug 27. We will be there.”

After meeting Mrs Gandhi, Ms Banerjee said the raids against former finance minister P. Chidambaram were a “political vendetta”.

Top Trinamul leaders are also facing a probe into the Narada bribery scam and the Saradha chit fund scam. Taking a veiled dig at the government, she said: “If you do not like someone, then you send in the CBI, then put him in jail.”

The TMC chief said that some kind of political vendetta was going on. “Whatever is happening today... sometimes with Samajwadi Party, sometimes with Naveen Patnaik, and sometimes with Laluji.”

Tags: mamata banerjee, sonia gandhi, presidential candidate, rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

2

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

3

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

4

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

5

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham