Monday, Apr 17, 2017

Amid roadshow in Surat, Modi stops cavalcade to meet 4-year-old girl

Published : Apr 17, 2017, 6:38 pm IST
On noticing her, the SPG guard tried to stop her but the Prime Minister instructed them to bring her to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dedication ceremony of Kiran Multi-Super Speciality Hospital & Research Center in Surat on Monday. (Photo: AP)
Surat: In what came as a surprise to the residents of Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke all protocols and stopped his convoy to meet a 4-year-old girl who was walking towards his SUV.

Prime Minister Modi was on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multi-speciality Hospital in the diamond city when the four-year-old named Nancy approached towards the Prime Minister's convoy.

On noticing her, the Special Protection Group (SPG) guard tried to stop her but Prime Minister Modi instructed them to bring her to him.

The guard soon lifted Nancy to the Prime Minister, who opened the car door for her. Prime Minister Modi then caressed her cheeks with a laugh and also asked her what she was wearing on her wrist.

The Prime Minister had done something similar during the road show in Bhubaneswar when he stood on the guard rail to wave at the people gathered there.

