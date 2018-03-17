The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Confident Shiv Sena won’t support TDP’s no-confidence motion: Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 8:41 am IST

The statement came after the Telugu Desam Party moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

'There have been no talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as yet. The seniors in our party (BJP's central leadership) will do that. However, I am confident that the 'rashtravadi' and Hindutva forces will stay together,' Fadnavis told reporters. (Photo: PTI)
 'There have been no talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as yet. The seniors in our party (BJP's central leadership) will do that. However, I am confident that the 'rashtravadi' and Hindutva forces will stay together,' Fadnavis told reporters. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai:  Expressing hope that the 'rashtravadi' (nationalist) and Hindutva forces will stay together, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence that Shiv Sena won't support the no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

The statement came after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha on Friday, following TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu's announcement that his party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance.

"There have been no talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as yet. The seniors in our party (BJP's central leadership) will do that. However, I am confident that the 'rashtravadi' and Hindutva forces will stay together," Fadnavis told reporters.

"The Sena will remain with us. Some Sena leaders met me this morning. They had come to seek (the BJP's) support in the Mumbai municipal corporation bypoll. We are supporting them," Fadnavis had said on Friday.

However, he denied that he met the Sena leadership over the no-trust motion.

On the recent farmers' long march in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the manner in which the issue was highlighted made it seem that farmers were protesting over the disbursement of loan waiver amount.

"There were barely a few farmers in the protest. Most of the participants were adivasis, against whom injustice has been meted out over the years," he had said.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, tdp, lok sabha, n chandrababu naidu, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

2

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

3

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

4

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

5

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham