Exertion lands BJP’s UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya in ICU

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 2:25 am IST

Doctors claimed that physical exertion due to extensive campaigning in the recent polls was the reason for the uneasiness.

UP BJP chief Keshav Maurya offers sweets to party president Amit Shah at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: Asian Age)
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital on Thursday after he complained of uneasiness.

According to medical superintendent, RML Hospital, Dr A.K. Gadpayle, the 48-year-old leader was admitted at 3.38 pm. “He was suffering from cough and cold and mild fever for the last seven days and overwork due to his political commitments. On admission, his blood pressure was slightly higher. At present, he is fully conscious and better. He is kept under observation for further evaluation,” said Dr Gadpayle. Doctors claimed that physical exertion due to extensive campaigning in the recent state Assembly polls was the reason for the uneasiness. “Irregular routine and continuous travelling for a long period are reasons behind physical exertion which affected the normal health. His is fully conscious and his condition is stable. At present, he is kept under observation and if Mr Maurya’s condition remains stable then he will be discharged on Friday,” added Dr Gadpayle.

Mr Maurya, meanwhile, tweeted that there was no reason to worry and he is doing well and thanked his well-wishers for support.

However, after Thursday’s parliamentary party meeting of BJP MPs in Parliament, buzz is that Mr Maurya could be out from the chief minister’s race. After the meeting, Mr Maurya ruled out his chances of becoming the chief minister.

Tags: keshav prasad maurya, icu, blood pressure
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

