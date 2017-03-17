Defeat brings together estranged kin in UP

Akhilesh holds talks with Shivpal 1st time after feud; meets newly-elected MLAs.

Lucknow: Defeat seems to be a healer in the SP. Minutes before SP president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a meeting of the party’s newly-elected MLAs, he went into a huddle with senior party leader Mohd. Azam Khan and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav chose to remain in Delhi and did not attend the meeting. Though it was not known what exactly transpired at the meeting, this was the first time since Mr Shivpal and Mr Akhilesh met for discussions after the family feud.

The two leaders had not met each other even during Holi celebrations in their native village, Sefai.

Later, while addressing the newly-elected legislators, Akhilesh Yadav asked them not to lose hope after the party’s rout but to prepare for the challenges ahead.

The MLAs allowed the party president to choose the leader of opposition from among the senior MLAs. Mr Yadav will be meeting the defeated candidates on Saturday to take their feedback regarding factors which led to the party’s defeat.

Akhilesh Yadav has convened a national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party on March 25 in Lucknow. This will be the first national executive of the party after Akhilesh Yadav became party chief on January 1 this year.

The national executive will discuss the recent political situation in the state as well as in the country, besides reviewing the reasons behind the debacle in the UP Assembly polls.

Sources said that the issue of EVM tampering was also raised at Thursday’s meeting by senior party leaders and outgoing ministers, Mohd. Azam Khan and Rajendra Chaudhary.

The two leaders asked the newly-elected legislators to bring proof, if any, of votes being polled in excess of the number of votes at a booth.

Akhilesh Yadav also supported the two leaders and said that elections in future should be held through paper ballots.