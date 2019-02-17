Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

India, Politics

Modi's return to power will be 'death knell' to constitutional institutions: Yechury

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 10:02 am IST

Modi's return to power It will result in creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor in the society, alleged Sitaram Yechury.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI/File)
 CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kasargod: The return of Narendra Modi to power will be the "death knell" to all the constitutional institutions in India, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.

He was speaking here at the inauguration of the northern region 'Kerala Samrakshana Yatra' which will be led by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and will highlight the "failures" of the central government. "Return of Narendra Modi to power will be the death knell of all the constitutional institutions in India. As of now, an attack has been launched against them. It will result in creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor in the society," alleged Yechury.

Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political gains. "The Pulwama attack should be seen as a terrorist attack. The attack should not be communalised considering the religion of the terrorist and used for political gains. The country should stand together against terrorism," the CPI(M) leader said.

Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said in West Bengal, both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP are political rivals of the communist party.

"The massive rally of the CPI(M) in Bengal shows our clout there but Trinamool was not allowing people to vote there. We have not made any deals with the Congress party, but the aim is to oust the Narendra Modi government. (We) will take decisions accordingly. The main aim is to defeat the BJP candidates," Yechury said, addressing thousands of Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the LDF has organised two regional yatras in the state. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan began his march from the southern district of the state -- Thiruvananthapuram -- on Thursday and it was inaugurated by CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. Both the marches will conclude on March 2 in Thrissur.

Tags: cpim, cpi, pulwama attack, sitaram yechury, narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala, Kasargod

Latest From India

Rakesh Goel will be produced in court on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi police arrests owner of Delhi hotel fire on a tip-off

Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles. (File Photo)

Raj Thackeray's party asks music companies to drop Pakistan singers

Vice Preident Venkaiah Naidu addressing an event at Prayagraj Kumbh on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

United Nations must act to prevent terror strikes across the globe: Venkaiah Naidu

Swaraj enroute to Bulgaria, as part of her three-nation tour, had a brief stopover in Iran during which she met with Aragchchi. (Photo:ANI)

'Enough is enough', says Iran Dy FM during meet with Swaraj on terrorism

MOST POPULAR

1

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

2

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

3

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

4

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

5

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham