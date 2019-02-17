Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

'Attack Pak even if it means delaying LS polls' says Gujarat Minister

Gujarat cabinet minister Ganpatsinh Vasava has said a befitting response should be given to Pakistan on the Pulwama terror attack.

As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. (Photo:ANI)
 As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. (Photo:ANI)

Surat: Gujarat cabinet minister Ganpatsinh Vasava has said a befitting response should be given to Pakistan on the Pulwama terror attack, even if the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are delayed.

"Pakistan should be taught a lesson even if we need to put on hold the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls by two months. All 125 crore Indians want our security forces to do something like this (retaliatory attack on Pakistan). We will definitely take revenge for killing our soldiers. We have full faith in our soldiers. The CRPF has said it will decide on place and time to take revenge," Vasava said while addressing a public gathering here on Saturday.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan.

As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14.

