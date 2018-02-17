The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Congress names two nominees for UP byelections

Surhita will contest from Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra from Phulpur.

Gorakphur is the former seat of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur is the former constituency of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad.
New Delhi: In a blow to Opposition unity in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has declared its candidates for the March 11 parliamentary byelections to the Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies. Surhita will contest from Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra from Phulpur. Gorakphur is the former seat of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur is the former constituency of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad. The seats had fallen vacant when these leaders resigned after becoming legislators.

The Congress decision to name its candidates has put to rest speculation that the Opposition may field a joint candidate for the contests whose results will be declared on March 14. There was a strong buzz that BSP chief Mayawati may contest the Phulpur Lok Sabha election as a joint Opposition candidate. She had resigned from the Rajya Sabha last year alleging that she was not being allowed to speak. Congress insiders claimed early announcement of candidates is a strategy to put pressure on the other two Opposition parties — the SP and the BSP — for having a joint candidate. If all Opposition parties contest the bypolls separately, the BJP will definitely have an edge.

February 20 is the last date of filing nomination papers. So there still are four days  for all the Opposition parties to come to a unanimous decision. While scrutiny of papers will be held on February 21, candidates can withdraw from electoral battle till February 23.

Congress nominees Surhita is an old Congress hand from Gorakhpur who had  unsuccessfully contested the election for mayor.  Mr Mishra is the general secretary in the Uttar Pradesh Congress and belongs to an old Congress family.

