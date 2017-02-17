The Asian Age | News

Friday, Feb 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, Politics

Sasikala 'ousted' from AIADMK by sacked presidium chairman E Madusudanan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 17, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

The former Presidium chairman also removed Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran and relative Venkatesh from their respective party posts.

Chennai: Sacked AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan, who is in the Panneerselvam camp, on Friday sacked general secretary Sasikala from primary membership of the party.

Sasikala’s sacking is controversial because on February 10, the AIADMK chief had dismissed Madusudanan from the party for backing Panneerselvam. She had also announced the appointment of former minister KA Sengottaiyan as the new AIADMK presidium chairman.

Responding to his sacking from the party, Madusudanan had said, "I left Sasikala even before she removed me."

He further alleged that there is no position of interim general secretary in AIADMK party rules.

"The AIADMK will soon hold elections for the post of the General Secretary and the cadre will decide who should lead the party. Election date will be announced soon," he had said.

He had also written to the Election Commission asking them to derecognise Sasikala as the AIADMK chief.

Tags: sasikala, aiadmk, e madusudanan, o panneerselvam, dinakaran

