The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 17, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, Politics

People expected DDLJ, but got 'Gabbar Singh': Rahul takes on Modi's 'Acche Din'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 17, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 4:15 pm IST

'Farmers want only three things-- waive off farm loan, reduce electricity bill, give right price for produce,' Gandhi said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

Raebareli: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the plight of the farmers, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the farmers had only three demands-- loan waivers, reducing the electricity bill by half and the right price for selling their produce.

Speaking at a poll rally in Raebareli, Gandhi said "Two crore farmers have asked Modi  to waive off their loans, but there was no response from Modi. He didn’t speak about loans, about farmers Congress had waived Rs 70,000 crore of farmers’ loans when it was in Centre, not UP. Modi can waive off loans in 15 minutes but no one does it. Modi had promised special packages to Bihar as well, but what happened?"

Picking on the Prime Minister’s pet project ‘Make in India’, he said, “Modi speaks of 'Make in India', but no youth has been provided employment. Modi has given 6 lakh crores to the biggest industrialists of the country. Had this money been distributed among the youth of UP, the state would have developed,” Rahul said.

He also took on the Prime Minister for his recent speech at Benares, saying “Modi ji rishta bolney se nahi bantey hai, rishtey nibhaane se bantey hai (Relationships are not forged by mere words, relationships are built by fulfilling promises).”

Pulling in Bollywood references, Rahul said, “Instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as “Achhe Din” -- Modi’s poll chant -- people get ‘Gabbar Singh’ from Sholay.”

The rally was also attended by his sister Priyanka Gandhi who had raised eyebrows by staying away from the poll fray in the state.

The Samajwadi Party is also expecting to cash in from Priyanka Gandhi’s first election rally in Raebareli.  SP believes that Priyanka’s presence is expected to make a lot of difference as far as the votes are concerned.

Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in sewing the seat-sharing alliance of the two parties, according to which the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have fielded 298 and 105 candidates in the state, respectively.

The next five phases of polling in UP will be held in will be held on February 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will be done on March 11.

Tags: rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, raebareli

MOST POPULAR

1

UK: Diners at well-known Indian restaurant desert meals halfway after discovery of cockroaches

2

Apple to assemble its iPhone SE models in India

3

Varanasi shop offers sarees for Re 1, police roped in to rein in chaos

4

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

5

We actors tend to over-complicate things, need to listen to your instinct: Shahid Kapoor

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham