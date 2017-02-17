The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 17, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Chinamma to remain party head, may meet CM today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 17, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 2:39 am IST

Sasikala, however, managed to get a television for herself, and upgrade her cell to class-A.

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Chennai/Bengaluru: V.K Sasikala will remain AIADMK’s head even after her conviction, and Edapaddi K. Palanisami will work only as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, top party leader Thambidurai said. Earlier, Ms Sasikala had said that both posts should be held by one person. Mr Palanisami may fly to Bengaluru in a chartered flight to meet her in prison during the designated hours on Friday.

She had a tough first day in jail as she could not sleep and was restless at night, a news report quoted a party leader as saying said on Thursday.

As the trial court denied her demand for some privileges, including home food, she refused to have supper on Wednesday night, sources said. The court also rejected her request for special facilities. She was given a plate, a tumbler and a blanket.

Ms Sasikala, however, managed to get a television for herself, and upgrade her cell to class-A.

Tags: vk sasikala, edappadi k. palanisami, aiadmk

MOST POPULAR

1

IIT students dancing to 'Shape of You' in viral video

2

Viral story about impala attacked by cheetahs is fake

3

NASA invites public to search for new nearby worlds

4

'American Horror Story' to deal with Presidential election

5

Black hole discovered fuelling star formation

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham