Fresh jolt to AAP, another Punjab MLA quits party

Chandigarh: In fresh jolt to AAP in Punjab, MLA Baldev Singh resigned on Wednesday citing party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic style of functioning”. Baldev Singh is a close aide of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Mr Khaira had also resigned from the AAP earlier this month. He said the party “totally deviated” from the ideology and principles on which it was formed after the Anna Hazare movement.

In his letter written to Mr Kejriwal, Mr Singh said, “I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of the AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles.” .

“As a result of your dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic style of functioning, pioneers of AAP like Parashant Bhushan, Yogender Yadav, Medha Patikar, Kiran Bedi, etc., have all left the party or have been thrown out in a humiliating manner,” he alleged.

“Therefore, keeping these saddening developments and circumstances in mind... I have decided to quit as a primary member of the AAP,” Mr Singh said.

He hit out at Mr Kejriwal for tendering an apology to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on the drug issue.

“Your (Mr Kejriwal) meek apology to tainted former minister Bikram Singh Majithia revealed your double standards in politics.Your duplicity on the vital issue of Punjab river waters also puts you on the same pedestal of cunning leaders of India,” he alleged.

Mr Singh denounced the AAP leadership for not “expressing faith” in leaders from Punjab.

“Instead of expressing faith in the abilities of Punjabis and rewarding them you preferred to send an army of outsiders to muzzle the voice of our people. The said army was headed by two arrogant Subedar’s who indulged in every mean maneuvers to promote their near and dear ones,” he alleged.