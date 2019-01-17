The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI) Laurel and Hardy to return soon
 
India, Politics

'A nightmare for BJP’: Congress says Karnataka coalition will complete full term

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 5:04 pm IST

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that nothing will happen to Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka.

‘...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka,’ Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said. (Photo: DC File)
 ‘...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka,’ Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said. (Photo: DC File)

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading of MLAs, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday asserted that the coalition government with JDS in Karnataka would complete its full term.

"...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka," he told PTI in Hyderabad when asked for his comments on the political turmoil in Karnataka.

"We are very sure that nothing will happen to the Congress-JD(S) government. It will continue for the full term. I am very much sure," he said.

BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa has said no member of his party was involved in any operation to topple the coalition government in the state.

To a query on reports about discontent among Congress MLAs in neighbouring state of Telangana, Venugopal said no MLA would quit the party. "This is the way BJP is trying to poach our MLAs. They are offering crores and crores of rupees, everything is in the public domain now...," he alleged.

"Why did they (BJP) move 104 MLAs to a resort in Haryana? What is the purpose? Everybody knows that with 104 MLAs, they cannot form a government," he said.

According to sources, Karnataka BJP MLAs who are cooped up in a resort in Haryana will take a call on returning to the state after the Congress legislature party meeting on Friday.

On the question of stability of the coalition government, the Congress leader said nothing would happen to the ruling dispensation. "Day before yesterday, I told the media (that) nothing is going to happen. This is going to be a nightmare for BJP...," Venugopal said.

The coalition government in Karnataka suffered the first major setback when two MLAs, an Independent and a member of the Karnataka Pragnyavantara Janata Paksha, on Tuesday withdrew support to the government.

There was no immediate threat to the government with the withdrawal of support but speculation was rife that many other disgruntled Congress MLAs could follow suit by resigning from the Assembly, though the party has maintained that its flock is intact.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress has 79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides the Speaker.

Tags: karnataka, hd kumaraswamy, congress-jd(s) coalition, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

2

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

3

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

4

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

5

Tinder co-founder sued

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham