The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Drought and Congress walk hand-in-hand: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 6:31 am IST

In the desert state where drought is a frequent phenomenon, the PM linked it with the Congress.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Barmer. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Barmer. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that “Garibi Hatao” was merely a slogan for it. He was speaking at a function organised to “commence” work on the oil refinery in Barmer district. In the desert state where drought is a frequent phenomenon, the PM linked it with the Congress.

“For them, ‘Garibi Hatao’ was an attractive slogan. They nationalised the banks, but the doors of the banks never opened for the poor. ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ changed this and the poor got access to banking facilities,” Mr Modi said, adding that he has not given money to anyone that belongs to poor people. “It is Congress’ character to cheat the nation,” he alleged. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said wherever Rahul Gandhi led the party, droughts followed. “Congress aur aakaal judwa bhai hain, jahan Congress jayegi wahan aakaal jayega (Congress and drought walk hand-in-hand, wherever Congress goes, droughts follow),” he said while praising chief minister Vasundhara Raje for tackling the drought situation in the state.

“The way Vasundharaji tackled drought crisis during both her terms, and helped people is praiseworthy. It is in contrast to the Opposition in the state, whose poor drought management in Rajasthan is widely known,” he said.

Tags: narendra modi, jan dhan yojana, congress

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw, Anukul Roy help India maul PNG by 10 wickets

2

India has launched its 100th satellite into space to watch borders

3

Dog gets hired for important job at Boston Museum of Fine Arts

4

Tag Heuer’s latest smartwatch unveiled

5

Google says "no changes" to mapping platform in China after report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham