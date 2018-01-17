Drought and Congress walk hand-in-hand: PM Modi

In the desert state where drought is a frequent phenomenon, the PM linked it with the Congress.

Jaipur: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that “Garibi Hatao” was merely a slogan for it. He was speaking at a function organised to “commence” work on the oil refinery in Barmer district. In the desert state where drought is a frequent phenomenon, the PM linked it with the Congress.

“For them, ‘Garibi Hatao’ was an attractive slogan. They nationalised the banks, but the doors of the banks never opened for the poor. ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ changed this and the poor got access to banking facilities,” Mr Modi said, adding that he has not given money to anyone that belongs to poor people. “It is Congress’ character to cheat the nation,” he alleged. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said wherever Rahul Gandhi led the party, droughts followed. “Congress aur aakaal judwa bhai hain, jahan Congress jayegi wahan aakaal jayega (Congress and drought walk hand-in-hand, wherever Congress goes, droughts follow),” he said while praising chief minister Vasundhara Raje for tackling the drought situation in the state.

“The way Vasundharaji tackled drought crisis during both her terms, and helped people is praiseworthy. It is in contrast to the Opposition in the state, whose poor drought management in Rajasthan is widely known,” he said.