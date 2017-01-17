It’s official: Amarinder Singh vs Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi

The Congress high command cleared Mr Singh’s name for the seat while announcing tickets from six more seats.

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh will file his nomination against chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi on Wednesday. The AAP fielded Jarnail Singh from Lambi.

The Congress high command cleared Mr Singh’s name for the seat while announcing tickets from six more seats and changing the nominees from four others.

While the party’s star campaigner, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, will fight from Amritsar East in place of his wife, who had earlier been shortlisted for a ticket from the constituency, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu has been assigned the task of taking on Sukhbir Singh Badal from his constituency of Jalalabad. AAP has fielded Baghwant Mann from Jalalabad.

Mr Sidhu’s associate and former hockey player Pargat Singh has been allotted the ticket from Jalandhar Cantt., with Jalandhar Congress (rural) president Jagbir Singh Brar chosen to contest the Nakodar seat.

For Sanaur, Harinder Pal Singh (Harry) Mann, former Punjab information commissioner, has been given the ticket. The seats for which the party has changed its nominees are Jagraon and Jalandhar North, among others.