PM Modi optimistic about productive Winter Session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism on Friday that the Winter Session of Parliament will be a productive one with constructive debates and innovative suggestions that will help resolve the country’s problems.

The Centre is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during the session which began on Friday.

“The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation’s problems,” he told reporters.

Mr Modi said there will be several significant government businesses which will have far reaching impact for the country.

The Prime Minister hoped Parliament will function “positively” which will be beneficial to the country, strengthen democracy and help in fulfilling hopes and aspirations of common people.

In a lighter vein, Mr Modi said that normally after the festival of Diwali, winter begins but due to global warming and climate change, the winter chill is yet to be felt. “But our Winter Session is beginning in 2017 and will go on till 2018,” he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today and will end on January 5, 2018.