Gujarat polls phase 2: EC orders repolling at 6 stations tomorrow

EC orders repolling, however, elections were held in these six polling stations in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls on December 14.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday said repolling will be conducted at six polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli areas of Gujarat on Sunday.

Apart from this, counting of votes will be done through counting of slips in VVPAT in 10 polling stations in Visnagar, Becharaji, Modasa, Vejalpur, Vatva, Jamalpur-Khadia, Savli and Sankheda as the presiding officers did not clear from the control unit the votes that were cast during mock poll, the poll commission added.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly election will be announced on December 18.