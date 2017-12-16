The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

India, Politics

Cong’s big day: Sonia Gandhi says ‘my role is to retire’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 4:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 4:33 am IST

There is still a mystery over whether Sonia will contest from Rae Bareli in 2019.

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Making way for her son, Mrs Sonia Gandhi on Friday stepped down as Congress president, with her son Rahul set to officially take charge on Saturday. Asked about her new role, she told reporters: “My role is to retire.”

However, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala later tweeted, saying: “Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos.” He added: “Sonia Gandhi has retired as president of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.”

Mrs Gandhi is also leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), which includes members of both Houses. Her statement on Friday led to speculation that she might also hand over the CPP leadership to Rahul Gandhi. Mr Gandhi will be handed over a formal certificate of being elected as Congress president by the party’s central election authority on Saturday.

Insiders claim Mrs Sonia Gandhi may be appointed as the party’s patron. There is still mystery over whether she will contest from Rae Bareli in 2019. Many feel she may step down and pave the way for her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the seat.

Mr Gandhi’s assumption of the Congress presidency comes two days before the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results will be declared. Interestingly, all the exit polls have given an edge to the BJP over the Congress in both states. Once Rahul Gandhi takes over, he will be the sixth member of his family, and its fifth generation, to become Congress president. The first of the Gandhi-Nehru family was Motilal Nehru, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest-serving party chief, with a reign of 19 years.

The Congress headquarters in the national capital bore a festive look on Friday on the eve of the “coronation”. The preparations have already started, with a stage being prepared where the certificate of election will be given to Mr Gandhi. On the stage will be Sonia and Rahul Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The entire Congress Working Committee will be present along with senior leaders. All state unit chiefs will also be present. Posters congratulating Mr Gandhi have come up on Akbar Road, that houses the Congress office. Stalls have also come up selling keychains, posters and other small items bearing the photograph of Mr Gandhi.

Mr Rahul Gandhi faces the daunting task of giving a fresh impetus to the party with a blend of the old guard and newer leaders. Mr Gandhi’s taking over is expected to usher in winds of change in the Congress. Insiders say there will be two key advisers who would directly report to the new Congress president. Mr Gandhi has indicated earlier that there will be a judicious mix of young and experienced leaders, and nobody will be left out.

