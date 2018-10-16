The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 01:01 PM IST

India, Politics

DMK sacks Elangovan as spokesperson, cites no reason for removal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 11:20 am IST

The move comes hours after the party named him part of a seven-member panel authorised to give interviews to the media.

Party sources indicated that it was part of a 'streamlining exercise' to liaison with the media. (Photo: File)
 Party sources indicated that it was part of a 'streamlining exercise' to liaison with the media. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan was relieved of the post of secretary, public relations, a party jargon that denotes the position of spokesperson, DMK said on Monday.

The main opposition party, however, did not assign any reason for relieving him from the position he has been holding for quite some time now.  

According to news reports, Elangovan in an interview to news channels commented on the invitees for a proposed unveiling of the late DMK President M Karunanidhi's statue. 

Elangovan mentioned that the Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam of the ruling AIADMK will not be invited for the event.

He further went on to explain his stance by saying that the DMK was never invited for the birth centenary celebrations of former CM MG Ramachandran. 

He added, "It is not a norm to invite AIADMK leaders. We have always invited allied parties,” reports stated.    

Elangovan's comment was not in line with DMK which may have led to his removal, media reports stated. 

A release by DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan merely stated that Elangovan was "relieved from the responsibility of secretary, public relations". 

The move comes hours after the party named him part of a  seven-member panel authorised to give interviews to the media. 

On October 13, the DMK had also named Elangovan first in a list of 23 members authorised to take part in television discussions and he was also part of a three-member "public relations committee". 

 Party sources indicated that it was part of a "streamlining exercise" to liaison with the media.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: mk stalin, rajya sabha mp elangovan, elangovan sacked as dmk spokesperson
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

2

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

3

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

4

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

5

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham