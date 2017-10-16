The Asian Age | News

Don’t mess with Kerala, CM Vijayan tells BJP

He accused the BJP and the RSS of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to tarnish the image of the state and damage its tourism industry.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a terse message on Sunday for the BJP after it ended up in fourth place in the Vengara assembly bypoll — “don’t mess with Kerala”. 

Mr Vijayan also taunted the BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra, saying the month-long campaign’s results appeared to be negligible as the people of Kerala spoke against it in one voice.

He accused the BJP and the RSS of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to tarnish the image of the state and damage its tourism industry. 

“A boycott Kerala campaign is being run with the call to bring tourism in Kerala to its knees. People of other states are asked not to come to Kerala so as to bring our tourism industry to a standstill,” Mr Vijayan  claimed. 

At a seminar on ‘Democracy in Danger’, organised here by journalist associations, Mr Vijayan said those behind such “fake news” have no regard for the lives  and livelihoods of the people of Kerala.    

