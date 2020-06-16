Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 | Last Update : 11:45 PM IST

84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   Politics  16 Jun 2020  Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over rise in fuel prices
India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over rise in fuel prices

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2020, 4:55 pm IST

He also asked the prime minister to put money in the hands of the poor and middle class.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to stop "profiteering" from the misery of the poor as he attacked the BJP-led government for raising fuel prices.

He also asked the prime minister to put money in the hands of the poor and middle class during the current crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"PM Modi, these tragic times dictate putting money directly in the hands of the middle class and poor. STOP profiteering from their misery," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag -- "ModiStopLootingIndia".

He also shared a letter from Congress president Sonia Gandhi to the prime minister, seeking a rollback of the increase in fuel prices.

The former Congress chief has been targeting the government over the rise in petrol and diesel prices, and has said the middle class and poor people pay for the "gifts crony capitalists get".

"Middle class and the poor pay for the gifts the crony capitalists get," Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also wrote on the microblogging website that Sonia Gandhi has written to the prime minister demanding a rollback of the surging petrol-diesel prices that have broken the back of the common man in these challenging times.

The statements came on a day oil companies raised petrol and diesel prices for the 10th day in a row, with the petrol price hiked to Rs 76.73 per litre from Rs 76.26 in Delhi and the diesel rates to Rs 75.19 a litre from Rs 74.26.

Due to the 10 hikes, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 5.8 a litre.

