Saturday, May 16, 2020 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Politics

CBI to conduct Babri Masjid demolition trial through video conferencing

PTI
Published : May 16, 2020, 9:56 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2020, 9:56 am IST

The Supreme Court on May 8 had directed the special court to conclude trial proceedings by August 31.

File image of the Babri Masjid. in
 File image of the Babri Masjid. in

Lucknow: A special CBI court on Friday decided to continue further trial proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case through video-conferencing.

The Supreme Court on May 8 had directed the special court to conclude trial proceedings by August 31.

Earlier, the trial had to be completed by April 20, but it could not be done due to closure of courts in the wake of the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The proceedings were hampered due to the lockdown and hence, the decision has been taken, it said.

The case involves BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, VHP leader Champat Rai Bansal, among others.

The court has recorded the evidence of all prosecution witnesses which the CBI had produced. It is now proceeding to enable the accused to know as to what evidence was exactly produced against them.

Meanwhile, the defence filed an application on Friday to summon three prosecution witnesses for cross examination as they were not earlier cross examined when their evidence in chief was recorded in 2016-17.

Taking up the application, special judge SK Yadav asked the defence to furnish the list of specific questions on which it wanted to cross examine these prosecution witnesses. The court will hear the matter next on May 18.

Tags: babri masjid demolition case, babri masjid-ram janmabhoomi, cbi case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust hideout, nab 5 militant associates

Stranded migrants board a truck to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Bakania bypass in Bhopal. PTI

Despite Covid-19 risk, migrant labourers prefer trucks to Shramik trains

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House. (AP)

Covid-19 crisis: Donald Trump says US will donate ventilators to India

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India near 86K mark; 2752 fatalities so far

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham