CBI grills Bhupinder Singh Hooda for over seven hours in land scam case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 16, 2017, 3:28 am IST
The agency sleuths were tight-lipped about the examination of Mr Hooda.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The CBI on Monday questioned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in acquisition of 400 acres of land by the private firms in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages near Gurgaon in 2007, in which the land-owning farmers were caused a loss of about Rs 1,500 crore.

The agency sleuths were tight-lipped about the examination of Mr Hooda. Sources said Mr Hooda was questioned for over seven hours at the CBI’s zonal office in Chandigarh. He reached the CBI office at around 11 am on Monday  and was grilled over various aspects of the case till 7.50 in the evening. He may be called for examination again, they added. Mr Hooda was recently quizzed by the agency in connection with an alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula.

The agency had registered the case (acquisition of 400 acres of land by private firms) in September, 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throw away prices. “There are allegations that the public servants played crucial role in the acquisition of land by the private builders during the tenure of Mr Hooda,” sources said.

Sources further said investigation by the agency has already revealed that private builders in conspiracy with certain public servants of Haryana government allegedly purchased around 400 acres of land from the land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula near Gurgaon in Haryana at throwaway prices. It has also been alleged that the acquisition was ensured by threatening the farmers that the government was trying to acquire the land.

“In this process, initially, the Haryana government had issued notification 4, 6 and 9 of Land Acquisition Act for acquisition of land measuring about 912 acres for setting up an Industrial Model Township at Villages Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula in Gurgaon district”, sources said. An order was also passed by the competent authority (Director of Industries) on August 24, 2007 releasing this land from the acquisition process and the land was released in violation of the government policy, in favour of the builders, their companies and agents, instead of the original land owners”, sources said.

