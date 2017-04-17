The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017

India, Politics

US President Trump alleges tax return protests were 'paid for'

ANI
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 9:34 pm IST

The tweet came after thousands of organized protests, urged him to release his returns on the Tax Day, on April 15.

Over a dozen people were arrested in Berkeley, California, over the weekend, after violent clashes erupted on the streets between pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the recent calls demanding the release of his individual tax returns, saying it should be investigated that who "paid for" the marches held nationwide.

Trump took to his Twitter to say, "Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!"

The tweet came after thousands of organized protests, by lawmakers and Americans citizens, urged him to release his returns on the Tax Day, on April 15.

Over a dozen people were arrested in Berkeley, California, over the weekend, after violent clashes erupted on the streets between pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups.

In another tweet he wrote, "I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?"

