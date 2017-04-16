Punjab govt forms expert panel over farmer debts

The expert group may co-opt any other member in order to facilitate the state government’s efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the farmers.

Chandigarh: In a significant step towards realising its promise to waive off all farm debts in the state, the Punjab government under Capt. Amarinder Singh has set up an expert group to assess the quantum of agricultural debt, and suggest ways and means for its waiver.

Dr. T. Haque, former chairman, commission for agricultural costs and prices, has been appointed chairman of the group, which has been tasked with submitting its report within 60 days.

The two other members of the group are Pramod Kumar Joshi, director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, South Asia regional office and B.S. Dhillon, vice chancellor, PAU, Ludhiana.

An official notification issued by additional chief secretary (development) said the group would be assisted by the officers of the state government, including additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner (development) and principal secretary finance.

Apart from assessing the total amount of credit, including institutional and non-institutional credit availed by different categories of farmers, the group will assess the quantum of bad loans or debt.

The expert group may co-opt any other member, if so required, to achieve its objectives, in order to facilitate the state government’s efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the farmers.

The Punjab Mandi Board shall provide both secretariat assistance and financial support including payment of allowance to the non-official members for effective and proper functioning of the group, as per the notification.